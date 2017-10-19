Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Repairing the ‘Friends With Benefits’ Mistake…

By Chet Buchanan
P1 Shelly contacted the show in need of some dating advice… A few months ago she started the “friends with benefits” fling with a lifelong friend who she’s secretly had a crush on for years. Unfortunately, while this was going on, he started seeing a few other women and is starting to get serious with one of them! This caused a huge fight between hi and Shelly, damaging not only the relationship but now the friendship that they had together is virtually over.

Now, Shelly wants to know; Is there anyway to fix the damage that’s been done? Find out what Chet, Spence and Kayla thought, Below! 

