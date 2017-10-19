Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, October 19th

By Spence
Spence won his 11th game in a row today, adding another $25.00 into the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, for a new grand total of $373! Want to wim all that cash?Just Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, with a thirty second timer on the clock… Don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Gord Downie passed away too soon at the age of 53. What band was he the lead singer of?        A: TRAGICALLY HIP
  2. Next years NFL draft willl ve held in which city?         A: DALLAS
  3. According to poll of NFL players, which quarterback is the biggest trash talker?             A: CAM NEWTON
  4. What celeb got trolled pretty hard for wearing her hair in pigtails in an Instagram post?            A: JESSICA SIMPSON
  5. Anna Faris is reportedly getting  bit serious with another guy in the movie industry. What does he do?            A: CINEMATOGRAPHER 
