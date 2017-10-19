Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, October 19th

Spence won his 11th game in a row today, adding another $25.00 into the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, for a new grand total of $373! Want to wim all that cash?Just Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, with a thirty second timer on the clock… Don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Gord Downie passed away too soon at the age of 53. What band was he the lead singer of? A: TRAGICALLY HIP
- Next years NFL draft willl ve held in which city? A: DALLAS
- According to poll of NFL players, which quarterback is the biggest trash talker? A: CAM NEWTON
- What celeb got trolled pretty hard for wearing her hair in pigtails in an Instagram post? A: JESSICA SIMPSON
- Anna Faris is reportedly getting bit serious with another guy in the movie industry. What does he do? A: CINEMATOGRAPHER