The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/19/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A couple recently got married together in Brazil and it was originally planned to be a beautiful outdoor wedding… Unfortunately for them, it began to pour outside and they were forced to change plans and move indoors for the ceremony. During the vows, a stray dog who was looking for a place to get dry found it’s way inside the chapel! The dog was wet, dirty and got mud on the brides white dress!

After the rain had ended, the dog ran out! So what did the newly wed couple do? They spent their honeymoon cash on tracking down the stray dog, and instead of going on a honeymoon, they adopted a new dog, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

