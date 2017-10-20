Chets Randoms for 10/20/17

Here are some random facts for you…

Disney World is twice the size of Manhattan. The four Disney parks in Florida cover 43 square miles, and Manhattan is 22 square miles. It also means Disney World is roughly the same size as San Francisco.

The current water speed record is 318 miles-per-hour . . . an Australian guy set that record in his boat in 1978. Since then, everyone who’s tried to break it has DIED. In fact, since 1940, people trying to set or break the record have an 85% fatality rate.

If you took all the duct tape sold around the world every year, it would go around the equator more than 12 times.

The cartoon guy on a can of Pringles has a name . . . it’s Julius Pringles.

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” was almost cut from “The Lion King”. But Elton John argued with the producers, got them to leave it in, and it ended up winning the Oscar for Best Original Song.