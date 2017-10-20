Official Contest Rules To Maroon 5 on NYE

The 98.5 KLUC Ticket Tag Contest (the “Promotion”) being conducted by KLUC (FM) (the “Station”) will begin on Monday, October 23, 2017 at approximately 6:00am Pacific Time (“PT”) and will end on Friday, October 27, 2017 at approximately 6:00pm PT (the “Promotion Period”).

To participate in the Promotion, listen to the Station between the hours of 6:00am PT to 6:00pm PT on weekdays during the Promotion Period for the on-air personality to announce the cue to call. Once the cue to call is announced, the twenty-fifth (25th) caller to get through to the Station’s contest line at 702-364-9898 and complete their call will become a contestant in the Promotion upon confirmation of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. At the time of their call, designated callers will be asked to tell the announcer the First Name of the previous winner.

The first contest of the day, since there is no previous winner, the contestant will be awarded the prize as caller twenty-five (25). The caller will be awarded the “Ticket Tag” prize, a pair of tickets to see Maroon 5 in concert on, either December 30th, 2017 or December 31st, 2017, not both, depending on tickets to be received from promoter, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Beginning with the second (2nd) contestant of the day, if they can correctly give the First Name of the previous winner, they will be awarded the “Ticket Tag” prize, a pair of tickets to see Maroon 5 in concert on, either December 30th, 2017 or December 31st, 2017, not both, depending on tickets to be received from promoter, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, NV.

In the event that Caller #25 cannot name the previous winner, the next caller will be given the opportunity. This process will continue until a contestant is deemed the winner. Contestants will be awarded the above mentioned prizes upon confirmation of eligibility. At the time of their call, callers will be required to provide all information requested including their full name, complete address (including zip code), day and evening phone numbers and date of birth in order to be eligible to win. In the event that the selected caller is disconnected or is found to be ineligible at the time of their call, the next eligible caller that successfully makes it through on the call-in line and completes their call will be a winner. There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a winner only once.