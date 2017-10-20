Spence’s Challenge: Friday, October 20th

Spence gets win #12! Adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $398! Think you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win the cash in the Jackpot, beat Spence and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- New data has revealed Hollywood’s most and least profitable actors. Who’s the most profitable actor? A: EMILIO ESTEVES
- According to the same data, who’s the least profitable? A: BRAD BITT
- Alex Cora is reportedly about to be named the manager of which Major League Baseball team? A: BOSTON RED SOX
- Who experienced a couple of major equipment malfunction during their concert Wednesday in Nashville? A: KATY PERRY
- The USA Today Men’s College basketball Preseason Top 25 is out. Who’s number one? A: DUKE