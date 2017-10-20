The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/20/17

Grandma sat in the living room while she watched her 5-year-old granddaughter Sunshine Oelfke empty out her piggy bank and stuff all the coins in her backpack. When Grandma asked what she was doing, Sunshine replied, “I am going to give it (money) to my friend at school because she doesn’t get milk for a snack. Her mom doesn’t have any snack money and I do.” That’s when Grandma started to cry and gave her $30, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

