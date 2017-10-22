What Happens In Vegas… Hard Work!

Southern Nevada’s Health District’s Programming Director of BreakDownRiseUp, a campaign that breaks down the hidden dangers of hookah and e-cigarettes, Malcolm Alho utilizes conventional events to help make the community a better place.

“The adrenaline starts and it’s go mode,” says Alho. The best part of working in a promotional field is the day of the event. “This is a natural high. Look at the people enjoying the event and tell yourself good job.” Ideally one wants to please everyone but that isn’t always the case, “You cannot make everyone happy or have fun. So there will be times where you will see participants at the event not having a good time. This is often hard to not take it personally,” says Alho.

Las Vegas isn’t always about what meets the eye. Hard work and preparation enables the “Live Entertainment Capital of the World” to function the way it does. Known for gambling, the party lifestyle and thousands of tasty food options the city of Las Vegas also hosts convention events. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority 21,864 conventions are held per year. Conventions are organized to bring together tourists and local enthusiasts on a given subject. Conventions include National Convention of Events and Promotions, Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS18) Annual Conference & Exhibition, Nevada Public Health Convention and more. Planning conventional events to make the community a better place takes time but may not always function as envisioned because of various outside causes.

“Always have an alternative back up plan” says Alho. “Expect the event to not turn out like how you envisioned it to be. Lots of outside factors such as budgets and crowd participation all play a role. Expect to work without glory or praise. Very rarely people not in the event world realize how much back work, energy and effort goes into a single event,” says Alho. Malcolm always has to configure these type of thoughts when managing groups of people to obtain the best possible outcome.

According to the United States Census Bureau in 2016 there are 632,912 people living in Las Vegas. If one adds Clark County the overall number exceeds two million that claim Las Vegas as their home. Las Vegas is a great place to bring people together because of the access to obtain space to host events. Anyone attempting to get into coordinating conventional events should know:

“Start small with birthday parties, then move to weddings, then planning vacations and volunteering for organizations,” says Alho. “Be seen and get involved. There are lots of people who need help with events. Get out there. All it takes is one person to see your work, passion and skill with event management. Hopefully it leads to other opportunities,” says Alho.