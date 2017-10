If you haven’t already heard the news, Justin Timberlake will be performing at this years Superbowl Halftime Show! That’s right, he’s coming back to redeem himself from the wardrobe malfunction in 2014…

Here’s the problem, nobody invited Janet Jackson? Who famously shared the stage with JT back in 2014… That’s when Chet received an email from a P1 who felt that this was “racist.”

With the current What do you think? Listen, Below!