Chets Randoms for 10/24/17

Here are some random facts for you…

The person who invented the stethoscope was a guy named Rene Laennec . . . and he came up with it because he didn’t feel comfortable putting his ear directly on women’s chests.

The only state capital that’s one syllable is Pierre, South Dakota. It’s technically pronounced “pier,” like the walkway on a beach, not like some French guy.

The three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who wrote “Sweet Home Alabama” weren’t from Alabama . . . Ronnie Van Zant and Gary Rossington were born in Florida and Ed King was from California. And the song was recorded in Georgia.

The “Guinness Book of World Records” is in the “Guinness Book of World Records” . . . as the best-selling copyrighted book of all time.

Technically it’s illegal to mail used underwear to a pervert who bought them from you . . . federal law bans, quote, “mailing indecent and filthy substances.” You could even get up to five years in prison.