Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Having to Commute 20 Minutes Is Like Taking a Massive Pay Cut

Filed Under: 98.5, average pay cut, commute, KLUC, Las Vegas, pay cut, salary
SAUSALITO, CA - NOVEMBER 30: A Toyota Prius (C) drives along highway 101 on November 30, 2010 in Sausalito, California. Toyota Motor Corp. is issuing a recall for 650,000 Toyota Prius hybrids to repair cooling pumps that could fail and cause the vehicle to overheat and lose power. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It’s tough for me to push you to spend LESS time commuting . . . since that’s when you and I get to spend quality time together.  But apparently, all this time with me is making you miserable.  Whatever.  You ain’t the first person to say that.

According to a new study, every 20 minutes of your commute is like a 19% pay cut.

So if you make $50,000-a-year, a 20-minute commute makes it feel like a $40,500-a-year job.  And a 40-minute commute makes it feel like you’re in the low $30,000s.

And that’s not good . . . since the average American now spends about 49 minutes a day driving to and from work.

People in D.C. and San Francisco spend the most time commuting . . . and people in Los Angeles and Miami have the most stressful commutes.

SOURCE: (Daily Mail / PR Newswire)

More from Zoo Vegas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live