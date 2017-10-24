Having to Commute 20 Minutes Is Like Taking a Massive Pay Cut

It’s tough for me to push you to spend LESS time commuting . . . since that’s when you and I get to spend quality time together. But apparently, all this time with me is making you miserable. Whatever. You ain’t the first person to say that.

According to a new study, every 20 minutes of your commute is like a 19% pay cut.

So if you make $50,000-a-year, a 20-minute commute makes it feel like a $40,500-a-year job. And a 40-minute commute makes it feel like you’re in the low $30,000s.

And that’s not good . . . since the average American now spends about 49 minutes a day driving to and from work.

People in D.C. and San Francisco spend the most time commuting . . . and people in Los Angeles and Miami have the most stressful commutes.

SOURCE: (Daily Mail / PR Newswire)