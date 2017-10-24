Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge, 10/24/17

By Spence
Five pop culture trivia questions, 30 seconds… Tie Spence and win the $448 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, BUT if you beat him, we’ll throw in an extra $1448! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. After just one episode, which network cancelled the show, “Barstool Van Talk?”      A: ESPN
  2. According to Canadian publication Maclean’s Tom Horton’s is no longer Canada’s favorite coffee shop. Who is?          A: MCDONALDS
  3. What scored Steph Curry a $50,000 fine?      A: THROWING HIS MOUTHGUARD
  4. Which Spanish region is trying to become it’s own country?          A: CATALONIA
  5. 67-year-old music producer David Foster has been casually dating which 33-year-old actress and former Idol finalist for over a year?          A: KATHERINE MCPHEE
