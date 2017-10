Tony Kemp, recently had a stoke at age 59 caused by an aneurysm in the frontal lobe… Tony was taken to the hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. Unfortunately, the procedure did not go as planned and he slipped into a coma…

It didn’t look good for Tony, until the family played the “Jammer Song,” which is his favorite Football teams theme song! That’s when his eye’s opened… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

