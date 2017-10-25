Chets Randoms for 10/25/17

Here are some random facts for you…

The word “pandemonium” comes from John Milton’s “Paradise Lost” and described a palace built in the middle of hell. The Greek translation is “all evil spirits.”

There are four MLB teams that have won every time they’ve been in the World Series. The Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays are both 2-and-0, and the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks are both 1-and-0.

Japan has more 7-Elevens than any other country in the world, with about 16,000 locations. The United States has about half that.

It’s legal to breastfeed in public in 49 states . . . every state except Idaho.

Dentists are more likely to kill themselves than any other profession . . . a dentist is 545% more likely than average to commit suicide.