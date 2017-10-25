Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chets Randoms for 10/25/17

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts
PHOENIX, AZ - Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Here are some random facts for you…

The word “pandemonium” comes from John Milton’s “Paradise Lost” and described a palace built in the middle of hell.  The Greek translation is “all evil spirits.”

There are four MLB teams that have won every time they’ve been in the World Series.  The Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays are both 2-and-0, and the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks are both 1-and-0.

Japan has more 7-Elevens than any other country in the world, with about 16,000 locations.  The United States has about half that.

It’s legal to breastfeed in public in 49 states . . . every state except Idaho.

Dentists are more likely to kill themselves than any other profession . . . a dentist is 545% more likely than average to commit suicide.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live