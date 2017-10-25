Did Dashawn Get Rolled?

What would you do if you went on a magical first date with a “smoking hot” girl who you’ve been dying to take out forever now… And at the end of the date, she made you pay for the Uber… Without you in it! Why? She said she doesn’t want you to know her address.

Would you be mad and upset at her? Or would you understand and pay for the Uber? Well, this is a problem that P1 Dashawn ran into last week after he had gone on a date with this new girl he had met. Dashawn said the date went great but for whatever reason she didn’t want him to know where she lived? Dashawn didn’t have the Uber app, so he had to give her the only $20 left in his wallet so she could catch a ride!

DaShawn called in the show today to explain exactly how he handled thew situation and if they’ve talked since. Listen, Below!