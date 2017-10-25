Lady Gaga Makes Grand Entrance at World Series

By Hayden Wright

Lady Gaga made a show-stopping entrance to game one of the 2017 World Series last night in Los Angeles.

TMZ caught the singer rolling into her parking space in a black Lamborghini. Dressed in short shorts, a tank top and a Classic Hollywood hairdo, Gaga made an impression and dressed for the 103-degree heat. The Dodgers faced the Houston Astros and won the game 3-1.

The singer posted a photo from the evening with legendary Yankee’s manager Joe Torrie and one of her oldest friends.

“When you got the best seat in the house. Next to Joe Torre and your best friend since you were 4,” she captioned the post.

Watch Gaga’s grand entrance below.