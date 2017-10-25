Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge, 10/25/17

By Chet Buchanan
Spence wins another easy game today… When will someone put up a fight? All you have to do is Tie Spence in “Spence’s Challenge” and you can win $473! But if you beat Spence, you’ll win $1,473! Listen, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. 70’s and 80’s actor Robert Gullaume died yesterday. What show was he most famous for?      A: BENSON
  2. Mark Wahlberg hopes God forgives him for which film?          A: BOOGIE NIGHTS
  3. George Clooney’s twins made their TV debut on Kimmel on Monday. Who is there “Manny?”         A: MATT DAMON
  4. Michael Bay is making a live action movie version of which Nickelodeon show?            A: DORA THE EXPLORER
  5. Game of Thrones author George RR Martin says being a fan of which NFL team is “an unending torment?”          A: NEW YORK JETS
