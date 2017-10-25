Spence’s Challenge, 10/25/17

Spence wins another easy game today… When will someone put up a fight? All you have to do is Tie Spence in “Spence’s Challenge” and you can win $473! But if you beat Spence, you’ll win $1,473! Listen, Play, Win!
- 70’s and 80’s actor Robert Gullaume died yesterday. What show was he most famous for? A: BENSON
- Mark Wahlberg hopes God forgives him for which film? A: BOOGIE NIGHTS
- George Clooney’s twins made their TV debut on Kimmel on Monday. Who is there “Manny?” A: MATT DAMON
- Michael Bay is making a live action movie version of which Nickelodeon show? A: DORA THE EXPLORER
- Game of Thrones author George RR Martin says being a fan of which NFL team is “an unending torment?” A: NEW YORK JETS