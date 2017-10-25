Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/25/17

By Chet Buchanan
Hundreds of people lost their homes in Puerto Rico after the disastrous hurricane reeked havoc all across it’s coastlines… 19-year-old Christopher Rodriguez was homeless in Puerto Rico for five years before the hurricane hit! He survived the massive storm buy hiding out in a taxi tunnel! Before, he felt like his life had no meaning to it, but since the storm, he’s volunteered at local shelters helping people affected bu the hurricane! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Listen Live