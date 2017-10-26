Chets Randoms for 10/26/17

Here are some random facts for you…

Dancing was banned at Baylor University in Texas until 1996.

There’s a bridge called Outerbridge Crossing between Staten Island, New York and New Jersey. But it doesn’t get its name because it’s an outer bridge for New York City . . . it’s named after a Port Authority chairman named Eugenius H. Outerbridge.

“Alley-oop” started as a football term. It was used in 1957 to describe a play where the quarterback would throw the ball up high and another player would jump to catch it. Basketball started using the term two years later.

WhenJack Nicholson was 37, he found out the woman he thought was his sister was really his MOTHER.

The word dilemma originally meant a choice between two tough options. Three options was a trilemma, four options was a quadrilemma, and so on.