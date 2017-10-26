Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Kim Kardashian Shares #TBT Halloween Pic of Kanye West as Batman

Filed Under: kanye west, Kim Kardashian
Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Halloween is right around the corner, and even celebrities are getting into the spirit.

Kim Kardashian has joined in on the spooky fun, sharing “throwback Thursday” pics from Halloween 2012, featuring her husband as Batman. Karsdashian is appropriately dressed as Catwoman.

See the comical image below.

