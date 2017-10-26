Spence’s Challenge, 10/26/17

Finally, after a week long vacation, Spence’s Challenge is back!! Spence went for his 14th win in a row today racking up the Terrible Herbst Jackpot to a grand total of $498.00! You can win all of that money if you tie Spence, and additional $1000 if you can beat him!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Kellogg’s apologized, and corrected the issue, for the packaging on which cereal? A: CORN POPS
- Which NFL Quarterback is making headlines for walking out of his press conference yesterday? A: CAM NEWTON
- What is Jeff Glor’s occupation? A: NEWS ANCHOR — HE’S THE NEW ANCHOR OF THE CBS EVENING NEWS
- Which nation is said to have “The Most Powerful Passport In The World?” A: SINGAPORE
- Fats Domino popularly lived in which city? A: NEW ORLEANS