Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, October 20, 2017

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Gary, Gary Spivey, Spivey Podcast, World’s Greatest Physic, World’s Greatest Physic Gary Spivey

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. In today’s SPOOKY edition: Elaine has an 8-year-old daughter who is constantly seeing things in the house, what is it? Dee thinks her co-worker might have a demon in her and it’s causing problems at work, will she be okay?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live