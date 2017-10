Kids get the day off. I imagine some Nevada state-types also were given time off to properly celebrate the 36th state in the union. Nevada became a state on October 31st but we’re celebrating it a couple of days early because, like our forefathers, everyone loves a three-day weekend.

Spence, with the assistance on the camera by Kayla, went around the 98.5 KLUC offices distributing fun facts about our beloved “Battle Born” state of Nevada.