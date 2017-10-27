Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge, 10/27/17

By Spence
Spence’s Challenge is easy! All you have to do is read up and correctly answer 5 trivia questions on the top headlines in today’s latest pop culture news. If you tie than Spence, you’ll win $523, but if beat him, we’ll give you $1,523! Practice, Play Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Who’s getting lit up on social media for a Happy Birthday tweet to their friend that some are calling sexist?       A: ELLEN DEGENERES
  2. Which World Series team’s manager allegedly got into an altercation at a bar after Game 1?          A: HOUSTON ASTROS – AJ HINCH
  3. What NFL stars’s father was reportedly arrested on drug and gun charges?           A: ODELL BECKHAM JR
  4. Sorry I’m a day late … but who is America’s Taco hero after stealing a base in Game Two of the World Series?          A: CAMERON MAYBIN
  5. Walgreen’s bought Rite Aid, so CVS is reportedly trying to buy an insurer. Which one?         A: AETNA 
