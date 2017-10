It happened all too fast for Sgt. William Cookson, who’s house painting came to an abrupt end after reviving news that he was getting deployed to Kuwait. This left Cooksons home unpainted and not restored. When a local school caught wind of what happened, a passionate teacher asked his students if they’d like to help… All 40 came over with paint donated from local businesses! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am