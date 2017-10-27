Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Win Tickets To Demi Lovato

Filed Under: Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Garden Arena, Las Vegas, mgm grand
Win Demi Tickets

“Don’t forget,” but Demi Lovato is coming to Las Vegas on March 3rd, 2018 —
and KLUC has your tickets to be there. This concert happens at the MGM Grand Garden Arena featuring special guest DJ Khaled. You’ll hear all of Demi Lovato’s hits, including the latest songs from her most recent album “Tell Me You Love Me,” which instantly flew into the Top 5 on the iTunes Charts. All you have to do is listen to KLUC this week and be “Confident” you will be the right caller to win tickets to see Demi and DJ Khaled on March 3rd, 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live