Chets Randoms for 10/30/17

Here are some random facts for you…

Thirty years after his presidency was over, Herbert Hoover had a book published called “Fishing For Fun: And to Wash Your Soul”.

The Tony Awards are named after Antoinette Perry, a famous actress and director, and the co-founder of the American Theatre Wing.

There are three million more people in California than in the entire country of Canada . . . California’s population is 39.3 million, Canada’s is 36.3 million.

The world record for most breast milk donated is 414 gallons. A woman in Texas donated her milk over a period of three years and set the record in 2014.

Chuck Lorre . . . the creator of “Two-and-a-Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” . . . wrote and performed the theme song for the original “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” cartoon. And he says he never received any royalties.