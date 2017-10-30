Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge, 10/30/17

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet Buchanan, Spence, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, trivia, Chet, jackpot, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, win money, trivia game

The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot climbs to $548.00 as Spence wins his 443rd win! You can win all of that money and we’ll add an extra $1000 if you can beat Spence! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. When actor Christopher McDonald was arrested for DUI Saturday night, he told cops he had been Happy Gilmore.        A: SHOOTER MCGAVIN
  2. The Washington nationals have reportedly sign Dave Martinez is the next manager. He was the bench coach last year for what team?       A: CHICAGO CUBS 
  3. What Hollywood notable went sideways Saturday, calling out Andy Cohen and Harvey Levin?         A: KATHY GRIFFIN
  4. What famous music star made a visit to their childhood home Friday?        A: JANET JACKSON
  5. What should be the final tropical storm of the season moved toward Florida yesterday. What’s it’s name?           A: PHILIPPE 
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live