Spence’s Challenge, 10/30/17

The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot climbs to $548.00 as Spence wins his 443rd win! You can win all of that money and we’ll add an extra $1000 if you can beat Spence! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- When actor Christopher McDonald was arrested for DUI Saturday night, he told cops he had been Happy Gilmore. A: SHOOTER MCGAVIN
- The Washington nationals have reportedly sign Dave Martinez is the next manager. He was the bench coach last year for what team? A: CHICAGO CUBS
- What Hollywood notable went sideways Saturday, calling out Andy Cohen and Harvey Levin? A: KATHY GRIFFIN
- What famous music star made a visit to their childhood home Friday? A: JANET JACKSON
- What should be the final tropical storm of the season moved toward Florida yesterday. What’s it’s name? A: PHILIPPE