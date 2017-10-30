Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/30/17

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day
Photo by Alexander ShcherbakTASS via Getty Images

Do you remember hearing about that one barber in Philadelphia who gives free haircuts to the homeless in is spare time? Yeah, well his name is Brennon Jones, and there’s also another barber named Sean Johnson in Philadelphia who noted the good work Brennon was doing… Jones is a pretty successful barber and decided he wanted o open another shop. When he needed to hire someone to run the place, he knew exactly who to call, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live