The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/30/17

Do you remember hearing about that one barber in Philadelphia who gives free haircuts to the homeless in is spare time? Yeah, well his name is Brennon Jones, and there’s also another barber named Sean Johnson in Philadelphia who noted the good work Brennon was doing… Jones is a pretty successful barber and decided he wanted o open another shop. When he needed to hire someone to run the place, he knew exactly who to call, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

