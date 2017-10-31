Spence’s Challenge, 10/31/17

The steak ends today! P1 Cameron barley took all of the cash after he tie’d Spence in Spence’s Challenge today! Cameron made it look easy! All you have to do is read up and correctly answer 5 trivia questions on the top headlines in today’s latest pop culture news. If you tie than Spence, you’ll win $98, but if beat him, we’ll give you an extra $1,000! Practice, Play Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!