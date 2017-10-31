Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/31/17

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day
Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Simon Wheatcroft is a 35 year old ultra-marathon runner but he’s not your usual marathon runner… Wheatcrof is blind! He lost his eyesight from an degenerative eye disease that he was diagnosed with as a teenager.

Now, with the help of IBM, a new device has been developed to help blind runner’s stay on path without a “pilot” running with them. The device uses vibrations to guide runners. Wheatcrof is set to run a marathon in New York city on November 5th, using the device for the first time! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

