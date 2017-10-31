The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/31/17

Simon Wheatcroft is a 35 year old ultra-marathon runner but he’s not your usual marathon runner… Wheatcrof is blind! He lost his eyesight from an degenerative eye disease that he was diagnosed with as a teenager.

Now, with the help of IBM, a new device has been developed to help blind runner’s stay on path without a “pilot” running with them. The device uses vibrations to guide runners. Wheatcrof is set to run a marathon in New York city on November 5th, using the device for the first time! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am