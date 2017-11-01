Spence’s Challenge, 11/2/17

The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenged Jackpot has now risen to a grand total of $123 with Spence’s 1st win in a row today! You can win all of that money and an additional $1,000 if you beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge… It’s a five question pop culture Trivia Game! Practice, Play, Win!
- Which candy brand announced they’ll be rolling out their new “outrageous” bars as early as May 2018? A: REESE’S
- Teresa Gudice is talking all kinds of mess about a “disappointing” photo op she had with whom? A: VERGARA
- Who said they “pretty much knew” OJ was guilty? A: CAITLYN JENNER
- Who did Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau dress up as for Halloween? A: CLARK KENT
- Who’s new album “heartbreak on a full moon” is 2 1/2 hours, and 45 songs long? A: CHRIS BROWN