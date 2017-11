30-year-old Hawaiian native Daren Young recently broke up with his girlfriend. Daren started blowing up his ex with horrible and hateful text messages… He sent a total of 144 messages! Daren’s messages got so bad, she took him to court for harassment! The judge came up with a very creative way to settle this issue, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

