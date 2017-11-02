Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, Nov. 2nd

What are you actually doing with those useless headlines you read on twitter? WIN some money!!! Spence’s Challenge is a pop culture trivia game with questions ripped from the headlines. Think you’ve got a big brain? Take on Spence Friday morning at 7:25a for the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, currently at $148 if you can tie him….. throw $1000 on it if you can beat the man.

Here are Thursday’s questions to help you study: