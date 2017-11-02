Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, Nov. 2nd

Spence/98.5 KLUC

What are you actually doing with those useless headlines you read on twitter? WIN some money!!! Spence’s Challenge is a pop culture trivia game with questions ripped from the headlines. Think you’ve got a big brain? Take on Spence Friday morning at 7:25a for the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, currently at $148 if you can tie him….. throw $1000 on it if you can beat the man.

Here are Thursday’s questions to help you study:

  1. We heard about Reese’s new “Outrageous” bar, what other major brand announced they’re coming out with their first new candy bar in twenty years?             A: HERSHEY’S
  2. Which country’s Olympic hockey jerseys are getting ripped for a questionable design on the sleeves?             A: USA
  3. A Tampa, Florida pizza joint is making headlines for banning whom?             A: KIDS
  4. The “Bee Girl” from the “No Rain” video in the 90’s got married three weeks ago. What group did “No Rain”?             A: BLIND MELON
  5. Who or what is Papa John’s blaming for falling pizza sales?               A: NFL
