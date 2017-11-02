Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, Nov. 2nd

What are you actually doing with those useless headlines you read on twitter? WIN some money!!! Spence’s Challenge is a pop culture trivia game with questions ripped from the headlines. Think you’ve got a big brain? Take on Spence Friday morning at 7:25a for the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, currently at $148 if you can tie him….. throw $1000 on it if you can beat the man.
Here are Thursday’s questions to help you study:
- We heard about Reese’s new “Outrageous” bar, what other major brand announced they’re coming out with their first new candy bar in twenty years? A: HERSHEY’S
- Which country’s Olympic hockey jerseys are getting ripped for a questionable design on the sleeves? A: USA
- A Tampa, Florida pizza joint is making headlines for banning whom? A: KIDS
- The “Bee Girl” from the “No Rain” video in the 90’s got married three weeks ago. What group did “No Rain”? A: BLIND MELON
- Who or what is Papa John’s blaming for falling pizza sales? A: NFL