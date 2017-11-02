Spivey Podcast For Thursday, November 2, 2017

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. In today’s edition: Taryn fiancee’s baby mamma is accusing him of abuse, will it get better? Kaycee is on a three way phone call with her mom., she’s always wanted to know if grandma knew that she was in the room when grandma passed away…?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a. Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

