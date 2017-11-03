Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Beyoncé Auctioning Formation World Tour Hat for Charity

Photo: Courtesy Heritage Auctions / HA.com

By Scott T. Sterling

An iconic piece of Beyoné’s Formation world tour is being auctioned off for a good cause.

The large 10X8 inch felt hat Beyoncé wore throughout the tour is on the auction block for The Lung Transplant Project, which “raises money for the research that will decrease the time spent on lung transplant waiting lists and increase long-term survival rates.”

The winner of the auction will receive the hat (“signed and inscribed on underside All my love – Beyoncé”) as well as an 8 x 10″ image of Bey wearing the hat.

