Listen This Weekend To Win A Night Of Wine Tasting

This weekend, KLUC has your chance to win tickets to enjoy a night of wine tasting on Sat., Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lee’s Discount Liquor’s 15th Annual Wine Experience at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center will feature over 1,000 great wines to taste from France, Italy, Spain, Chile, Argentina, the U.S. and more. In addition to wine, enjoy spirit tastings of vodka, tequila, rum, whiskey, liqueurs, and beer. A silent auction will be held with all the proceeds going to Lee’s Helping Hand, a nonprofit organization serving numerous charities throughout Las Vegas.

