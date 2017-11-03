Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge, 11/3/17

By Chet Buchanan
Spence’s Challenge history has been made! Spence goes down! For the 5th time ever, P1 Sam Cable beats Spence in Spence’s Challenge taking home the full $1148.00! Will you beat Spence next? On Monday the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot restarts at $98! Just listen, practice, and play!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Whoa! When are the Justin Verlander and Kate Upton getting married?      A: THIS WEEKEND
  2. Britney Spears received a gorgeous gift and a lovely note from which fellow Strip headliner?     A: JENNIFER LOPEZ
  3. Which airport had a bedbug infestation in some benches?         A: PHOENIX
  4. Who supposedly showed up at Demi Lovato’s Halloween party at midnight…. After all of the guests had left?         A: RYAN PHILLIPPE 
  5. Starbucks has sold off their tea brand. What’s its name?      A: TAZO
