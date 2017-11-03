Spence’s Challenge, 11/3/17

Spence’s Challenge history has been made! Spence goes down! For the 5th time ever, P1 Sam Cable beats Spence in Spence’s Challenge taking home the full $1148.00! Will you beat Spence next? On Monday the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot restarts at $98! Just listen, practice, and play!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!