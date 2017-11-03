Spence’s Challenge, 11/3/17

Spence’s Challenge history has been made! Spence goes down! For the 5th time ever, P1 Sam Cable beats Spence in Spence’s Challenge taking home the full $1148.00! Will you beat Spence next? On Monday the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot restarts at $98! Just listen, practice, and play!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Whoa! When are the Justin Verlander and Kate Upton getting married? A: THIS WEEKEND
- Britney Spears received a gorgeous gift and a lovely note from which fellow Strip headliner? A: JENNIFER LOPEZ
- Which airport had a bedbug infestation in some benches? A: PHOENIX
- Who supposedly showed up at Demi Lovato’s Halloween party at midnight…. After all of the guests had left? A: RYAN PHILLIPPE
- Starbucks has sold off their tea brand. What’s its name? A: TAZO