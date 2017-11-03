Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 11/3/17

By Chet Buchanan
Who doesn’t love the fireworks show at the end of everyday at the happiest place on Earth, Disneyworld! Sadly, the magical show is impossible to enjoy for the visually impaired who can’t watch the show… So Disney started the “Feeling Firework” project! It’s a new mission that Disney is committed in bringing fireworks to the blind! The way it work, is they spray water in different variations on someones hand so they can “feel” the firework. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

