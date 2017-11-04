Camila Cabello sings “Havana.” Spence has a slightly different take on the song. It’s all about Nevada…um…ooh na-na. Check out Spence’s Song of the Week, “Nevada.” PS: If you’re form Northern NV, you’re not going to like this one bit.





A new Song of the Week from Spence every Friday morning at 8:05.Spence’s Song of the Week. If you’ve got “FUF,” this song is dedicated to you.

It’s the parody trifecta triumphant, the third and final remix of the Niall Horan smash, “Slow Hands.” This time, Spence, with the help of P1D1, Jesse the Showfiller, takes aim at #45’s tiny digits in “Small Hands.”





parody that salutes theater companies everywhere. It’s “Jazz Hands.”Inspired by the oldepisode featuring the phrase “Man Hands,”With the events of one, October his song this week pays tribute to those heroes in uniform, or not, and the people we say everyday in hopes of seeing them tomorrow. This is “I’m Glad You’re Here.”Inspired by real life events, Chet, most certainly was, felt up by the TSA.It’s September…we get it, Mother Nature, we live in the desert but 105 IN SEPTEMBER?!?!?! Spence’s Song of the Week covers how it is with “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 2.”Dare we say that this is the official anthem of summer in Las Vegas, “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 1.”And…for you knuckleheads who can’t handle their booze during the three-day weekend, check out, “Labor Day Drunk.”