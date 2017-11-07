Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chets Randoms for 11/7/17

By Davey The ShowKiller
The U.S. Department of Defense buys the most explosive devices in the world. Who’s number two?  The Walt Disney Company, because of all the fireworks they buy for their parks.

The placenta that a woman grows during pregnancy is technically an organ . . . and it’s the only organ that’s meant to leave the body.

After you play eight years in Major League Baseball, you get a gold card that gives you and a guest free admission to any MLB game for the rest of your life.

Maine lobster actually refers to a species of lobster called Homarus americanus . . . it doesn’t necessarily mean it comes from Maine.  They can come from as far south as New Jersey.

No American has ever died outside the Earth’s atmosphere. The three people who DID die were Russian cosmonauts on the Soyuz 11 in 1971 . . . it depressurized and killed them.

