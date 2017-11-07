Halloween Horror Nights: Universal Studios Hollywood!

Halloween is not complete until one visits Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios – Hollywood! The entire month of October and the first week of November are filled with frights, chainsaws and your favorite Halloween murders.

One enters the park to a world that looks as if one is an actor on a studio set. Tall plastic looking buildings with lights to make it a world of its own. Not scary right? Thrill seekers gather together around 6:45pm in front of the Halloween Horror Nights entrance to be frightened by what awaits them. Halloween Horror Night actors greet the awaiting horror fans by jolting at them with chainsaws!

Once entered through the park a world of spooky and mischievous activities beings! Three floors of haunted mazes and 4D rides are spread through out the park.

Here are some of my favorite highlights that gave me a run for my money!

“The Shining” maze was located on the first floor depicting The Overlook Hotel! The main character is a caretaker by the name of Jack Torrance who agreed to watch over the hotel, while moving his family in, to get out of the cold Colorado winter snow. Jack’s son Danny exhibits a dark essence causing him to have nightmares that help put the pieces together showing the truths inside the The Overlook hotel. Mysteries then become unlocked.

One walks into this hotel seeing actors pop in and out from behind doors and windows. Around another corner is a small boy, by the name of Danny, on a tricycle viewing two twin girls that are screaming redrum. Different rooms show that the hotel is run down and haunted.

“The Revenge of The Mummy The Ride” is located on the second floor where five people gather together in a box-like car where they venture into an ancient world similar to Egypt. Arrows fly out of the sky, bugs crawl from the ceiling and the ride takes you backward to escape the Revenge of the Mummy!

“Titans of Terror Tram: Hosted by Chucky” is unbelievably amazing and spooky. Serial killer, Chucky takes you on a tram to the world-famous backlot of Universal Studios! Forced off the tram, horror fanatics are in hopes to make it alive through the haunted mazes with multiple serial killer Chucky dolls, Freddys, Jasons and all their scary friends! Lets just say screams and jumps were happening around every corner.

Nearing the closing of the park, Halloween Horror Night actors gathered together in their scary villain costumes with chainsaws creating a moshpit-like walkway! Attendees once permitted were allowed to run through entangling themselves int he chaos! Halloween Horror Night actors chant creating creepy vibes through the air. Ending on a note of hard work and a love for Halloween, fans clap for the actors.