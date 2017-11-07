Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, Nov. 7th

Filed Under: Cash, Challenge, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, morning zoo, pop culture, radio kayla, Spence, terrible herbst, trivia, win money
Spence/98.5 KLUC

Spence’s Challenge is a pop culture trivia game based on headlines. Chet Buchanan writes 5 questions every night based on all the fleeting stuff you see in your timeline…… so maybe take a second to read them and you could win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot, currently worth $123. You get that if you tie Spence….. if you can beat him, you get a $1000 bonus.

Get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a. Here are Tuesday’s Questions for reference:

  1. What big-time movie star surprised the town of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky when he teamed up with Wild Turkey and delivered 4500 turkeys door-to-door?             A: MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY
  2. Where will a five-story Chik-Fil-A open next year?             A: NYC/MANHATTEN
  3. Major League Baseball is selling dirt for $49.99. What dirt?              A: GAME 7/DODGER STADIUM
  4. Which rock star’s “teal blue cloud” guitar just sold for $700,000 at auction?               A: PRINCE
  5. According to Sports Illustrated and Bovada, who are the current Super Bowl favorites?            A: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS       
More from Zoo Vegas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live