Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, Nov. 7th

Spence’s Challenge is a pop culture trivia game based on headlines. Chet Buchanan writes 5 questions every night based on all the fleeting stuff you see in your timeline…… so maybe take a second to read them and you could win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot, currently worth $123. You get that if you tie Spence….. if you can beat him, you get a $1000 bonus.
Get ready to play Wednesday morning at 7:25a. Here are Tuesday’s Questions for reference:
- What big-time movie star surprised the town of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky when he teamed up with Wild Turkey and delivered 4500 turkeys door-to-door? A: MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY
- Where will a five-story Chik-Fil-A open next year? A: NYC/MANHATTEN
- Major League Baseball is selling dirt for $49.99. What dirt? A: GAME 7/DODGER STADIUM
- Which rock star’s “teal blue cloud” guitar just sold for $700,000 at auction? A: PRINCE
- According to Sports Illustrated and Bovada, who are the current Super Bowl favorites? A: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS