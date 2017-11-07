Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’: Is This the Tracklist?

By Scott T. Sterling

While there are only three more days until Taylor Swift’s Reputation is unleashed on the world, rumors are swirling that the album’s tracklist has arrived ahead of the music.

Stereogum has reported that physical copies of the release are hitting stores around the world, leading to alleged images of the album’s artwork and tracklist hitting the internet this week.

If the rumors are to be believed, Reputation will boast 15 tracks, including one entitled “End Game,” which features both Ed Sheeran and Future.

There is also (allegedly) a song with the very promising title of “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

See the proposed tracklist below, and we can compare it with the real thing this Friday, Nov. 10.

01 “…Ready For It?”

02 “End Game” (Feat. Ed Sheeran & Future)

03 “I Did Something Bad”

04 “Don’t Blame Me”

05 “Delicate”

06 “Look What You Made Me Do”

07 “So It Goes…”

08 “Gorgeous”

09 “Getaway Car”

10 “King Of My Heart”

11 “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

12 “Dress”

13 “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

14 “Call It What You Want”

15 “New Year’s Day”