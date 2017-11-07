Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 11/7/17

By Davey The ShowKiller
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A 17-year-old girl with special needs had a bad experience trick-or-treating last week, so her community got together and organized a do-over for her. (Basically, someone shut a door in her face because they said she was too old for trick-or-treating, not realizing she had special needs.)  Her name is Trina Burnett.  Her parents Myron and Tara along with Heather Chadwick, who organized another day of trick-or-treating for Trina.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

 

