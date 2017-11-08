Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chets Randoms for 11/8/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Here are some random facts for you…

There are only two states that have both “small square burger” fast food chains, White Castle and Krystal:  Kentucky and Tennessee.  Other than that, White Castle is mostly in the north and Krystal is in the south.

“Billboard” started in 1894 as a magazine about ACTUAL billboard advertising.  It started focusing more on music in the 1930s.

Marlon Brando had 16 children . . . and it’s believed he’s the father of a 17th, a woman named Linda Carroll.  Linda went on to have a daughter . . . Courtney Love.  So it’s possible Brando was Courtney Love’s grandfather.

40% of cats are left-handed and another 10% are ambidextrous.

There hasn’t been a left-handed catcher in a Major League Baseball game since 1989.  The main reason is because right-handed batters would be in the way if a left-handed catcher had to try to throw out someone trying to steal a base.

