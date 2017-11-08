Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Get the Keyword and Win Tickets to See Harry Connick Jr. Live

Filed Under: harry, harry connick jr., KSNV, News 3, The Chet Buchanan Show

Harry Connick Jr. is coming to Las Vegas for four nights of shows at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas — and 98.5 KLUC and News 3 KSNV want to send you there!

Here’s how it works…starting Nov. 10 through Nov. 17, just watch “Harry” from 2 to 3 p.m. on News 3 and look for the keyword. The next morning, listen to “The Chet Buchanan Show” from 7 to 10 a.m. and be ready to call in with that keyword to win two tickets to one of Harry’s shows Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

Good luck!

OFFICIAL RULES: Harry Connick Jr. Watch, Listen and Win Giveaway

