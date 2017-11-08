Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, Nov. 8th

$123 is now in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you want to win all that money…? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, but you only have thirty seconds to answer! If you can tie Spence, you’ll win all the money, beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extras $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Social media was fired up after comments “Dancing With The Stars” host Tom Bergeron made about pro dancer Witney Carson. Who is her “star” partner? A: FRANKIE MUNIZ
- Yesterday was election day many states. Which governor was confronted by constituent after they voted? A: NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE
- Adam Levine reveal the gender of a second baby with Behati Prinsloo yesterday on what show? A: ELLEN
- The Pittsburgh Steeler’s Juju Smith-Schuster went out Tuesday morning and got what? A: HIS DRIVER’S LICENSE
- Famous physicist Stephen Hawking predicts that within 600 years, the earth could become what? A: BALL OF FIRE