Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, Nov. 8th

By Chet Buchanan
$123 is now in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you want to win all that money…? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, but you only have thirty seconds to answer! If you can tie Spence, you’ll win all the money, beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extras $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Social media was fired up after comments “Dancing With The Stars” host Tom Bergeron made about pro dancer Witney Carson. Who is her “star” partner?      A: FRANKIE MUNIZ 
  2. Yesterday was election day many states. Which governor was confronted by constituent after they voted?       A: NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE
  3. Adam Levine reveal the gender of a second baby with Behati Prinsloo  yesterday on what show?      A: ELLEN
  4. The Pittsburgh Steeler’s Juju Smith-Schuster went out Tuesday morning and got what?        A: HIS DRIVER’S LICENSE 
  5. Famous physicist Stephen Hawking predicts that within 600 years, the earth could become what?       A: BALL OF FIRE
