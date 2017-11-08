Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 11/8/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images

A women in San Diego went into labor around 3am Monday morning and quickly got to the car with her husband who raced to the hospital! That’s when things took a turn for the worst… The car crashed into a concrete barrier while driving! The husband quickly picked up the phone and called the cops for help. A little dazed and confused from the crash, the husband couldn’t describe where they had crashed to police. Thankfully, Diana Dumont was driving home when she noticed the crashed car. It also just so happens, that Diana is a nurse… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

