Truth Train: Rating Your Uber Driver

Spence recently had a terrible experience with an Uber driver, where the truck wouldn’t fit all of the bags and they had to be relocated to the back of the car… Not only that, but during the drive she hit several curbs, had a broken window and a dirty backseat that had a towel over it! There wasn’t even a radio in the car! So what’s the problem? Why not just give her a bad rating and carry on with your day? Well, Uber driving is their means of employment and giving them a bad rating could cost them their job… And Spence’s diver was really kind and nice, the drive itself just wasn’t the best ride experience…

What would you rate her? Do you care if you hurt your drivers means of employment? We asked P1’s across the valley and you NEED to hear the responses, listen Below!